Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership to promote sustainability globally: Minister
Since the launch of the ‘Green Strategic Partnership on 28 September, the bilateral cooperation is focused on promoting green and sustainable development.
New Delhi: The Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership is an appropriate forum to exchange ideas, best practices, knowledge, technology, capacity building for promoting sustainable lifestyles including LiFE, not only in Denmark and India, but for Europe and the whole world, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.
