Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership to promote sustainability globally: Minister

New Delhi: The Indo-Danish Green Strategic Partnership is an appropriate forum to exchange ideas, best practices, knowledge, technology, capacity building for promoting sustainable lifestyles including LiFE, not only in Denmark and India, but for Europe and the whole world, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.

Addressing the India – Denmark: Partners for Green and Sustainable Progress Conference in New Delhi, the minister said that since the launch of the ‘Green Strategic Partnership’ between Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during the virtual summit on 28 September 2020, the bilateral cooperation is focused on promoting green and sustainable development.

Yadav added that during PM Modi’s visit to Denmark in 2022, India and Denmark agreed to further strengthen the Green Strategic Partnership with a focus on green hydrogen, renewable energy and waste water management. “Green Strategic Partnership between the Denmark and India opened a new chapter in the friendly and cooperative relations between the countries."

He said that India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement. “Together, the two countries can show the world that delivering on ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible. It is also necessary, at the same time, to commit ourselves to the founding principles of the Rio Convention."

The minister said that the country is making rapid strides towards inclusive and overall sustainable development, especially in the environment dimension and this is being done both at national level and globally through international partnerships.

“India and Denmark’s shared commitment to address climate change is exemplified by strategic sector cooperation on offshore wind and renewable energy, as well as the India-Denmark Energy Partnership (INDEP) on capacity building and technology transfer in the areas of offshore wind, energy modelling, and integration of renewable energy," Yadav added.