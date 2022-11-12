Indo-French air exercise Garuda VII culminates in Jodhpur1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 05:12 PM IST
French Air and Space Force participated in the exercise with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft
New Delhi: The seventh edition of the bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), ‘Exercise Garuda-VII’ concluded at Air Force Station, Jodhpur on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.