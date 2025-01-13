As Indonesia's newly elected President Prabowo Subianto prepares to be India's chief guest at the 76th Republic Day, his controversial past and diplomatic significance come into focus. Discover the complexities of this leader's journey from a U.S. travel ban to a celebrated state visit.

Ex-general and newly elected President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will be India's chief guest for its 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, reported Asian News International citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The newly elected Indonesian president's expected visit to India for 26 January celebration aligns with India and Indonesia's 75 years of diplomatic relations. So far, there has been no official announcement on who will be the Republic Day chief guest this year.

Subianto visit to Pakistan During his India visit, Subianto is also likely to visit Pakistan, reported ANI citing Pakistani media outlets. However, there has been no official confirmation in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In December last year, Radio Pakistan reported that Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif had extended an invitation to the Indonesian President to "visit Pakistan at his early convenience", on the sidelines of the D-8 (Developing 8) Summit in Cairo. Radio Pakistan said, "The Indonesian President graciously accepted the invitation".

India's chief guest for 26 January celebration: All about Prabowo Subianto Indonesia's former defence minister, Prabowo Subianto, was elected President after winning elections last year. The former special forces commander succeeded former president Joko Widodo. Here is all you need to know about Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who will likely attend India's Republic Day celebration on January 26.

Eighth President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto took oath as the eight President of India along with Gibran Rakabuming, son of former President Joko Widodo, in October last year. Rakabuming was elected as the Vice President of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Subianto's previous visit to India Subianto had visited New Delhi in 2020 during his role as the Defence Minister of Indonesia. Before taking over as Indonesian President, Subianto had faced allegations of human rights violation, which he had denied multiple times.

Ban on travel to the United States Subianto had faced ban from travelling to the United States over his alleged involvement in human rights abuses. He was accused of committing abuses against the people of East Timor during 1980-90, reported Associated Press earlier.