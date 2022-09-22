To qualify for Visa on Arrival, nationals from these countries must have a passport with at least six months of validity
They will have to pay the Visa on Arrival fee of 500,000 IDR
Indonesia has resumed its visa-on-arrival scheme for 86 countries that includes India, the US, Australia, Brazil, China, and with that it has also introduced new COVID-19 entry measures for travellers. Here is all that you need to know:
What is the visa-on-arrival scheme specific to Indonesia?
The Visa on Arrival scheme allows certain foreign nationals from 86 approved countries and regions to enter Indonesia by obtaining a visa at a point of entry.
To qualify for Visa on Arrival, nationals from these countries must have a passport with at least six months of validity. They will have to pay the Visa on Arrival fee of 500,000 IDR. They must carry a ticket that indicates the date of departure from Indonesia. They should hold other relevant documents handy as requested by the country’s COVID-19 task force.
Travelers who are eligible for a visa exemption or the Visa on Arrival program can enter Indonesia for certain reasons other than tourism, including business meetings, the purchasing of goods, government duties and transit to another country. Business meeting may be permitted in some instances.
What are the new COVID-19 rules for travellers?
The government also reduced COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers on 15 September 2022.
Travelers who are fully vaccinated no longer have to take a PCR test upon arrival or have COVID-19 insurance coverage to enter the country. Travelers who are not fully vaccinated must take a PCR test upon arrival and wait for a negative result at a designated hotel.
As per reports, foreign nationals who plan to use the Visa on Arrival program should check with local immigration authorities before traveling to Indonesia as some do not allow Visa on Arrival travelers to participate in business meetings.
