"It is possible that we did not have the capacity and it was not in our interest in the 1950s and 1960s, but some days back we became the fifth largest economy. The thinking of someone on the 20th number and 5th number cannot be the same. We should change according to our capacity. The confidence that we should display is not there, and it is not so because our habits keep us tied up," he said. He also quoted a line from his book which says "Engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, bring in Japan,", and said that "this is 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vishwas' in Indian foreign policy."