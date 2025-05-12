Traders, economists heave a sigh of relief as India-Pakistan border tensions recede, ceasefire brings hope
Dhirendra Kumar , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 6 min read 12 May 2025, 05:15 AM IST
SummaryCautious optimism is emerging in Indian trade as a ceasefire with Pakistan alleviates border tensions. Industry experts hope this will stabilize labour availability and revive economic activity, despite recent disruptions affecting key manufacturing hubs.
New Delhi: Cautious optimism has begun to seep in across Indian trade, industry, and economic circles amidst a fragile calm spawned by a ceasefire between sparring neighbours India and Pakistan.
