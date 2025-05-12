Also read | Operation Sindoor: Tensions spark worry over kharif sowing in border states

“The second half is expected to do well and make up for any loss of growth momentum in the first half as India stitches together a trade deal with the US as has been done with the UK," Shukla said. “Besides, the growth-facilitating monetary policy action by the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and the expected above-normal monsoon are likely to boost economic expansion in the second half. Overall, we are looking to end FY25-26 with about 6.3-6.8% growth."