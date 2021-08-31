This MP city administers first dose of Covid vaccine to 100% of its adults

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has joined the league of cities that have administered at least one dose of Covid vaccine to their 100% of adult population. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that Indore has vaccinated all adult population with first dose of vaccine.

“I want to congratulate the people of Indore as 100% of the adult population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID vaccine," Chouhan said.

The chief minister said that Indore has become the first district in the country with a population of more than 10 lakhs, where the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to all eligible citizens.

“Indore again created a new history! Indore has become the first district in the country with a population of more than 10 lakhs, where the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to all eligible citizens. Congratulations to all the people of Indore who made this campaign a success," he said.

इंदौर ने फिर एक नया इतिहास रच दिया!



देशभर में 10 लाख से अधिक की आबादी वाले ज़िलों में इंदौर पहला जिला बन गया है, जहाँ के सभी पात्र नागरिकों को वैक्सीन की प्रथम डोज लगायी जा चुकी है।



इस जीवन रक्षक अभियान को सफल बनाने वाले सभी इंदौरवासियों का अभिनंदन! #MPFightsCorona — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, India's vaccination again crossed the one crore mark on Tuesday for the second time in five days, taking the cumulative doses administered in the country to over 65 crore.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the highest one-day record of 1.09 crore vaccine doses has been achieved till 6 PM. He lauded the entire country for the achievement of more than one crore doses being administered for the second day within a span of five days.

The health minster also praised the hard work of Covid warriors and the diligence of citizens in helping achieve the momentous feat of more than 50 crore cumulative administrations of the first dose of the vaccine.

