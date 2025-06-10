Indore couple case: Sonam ‘staged surrender’, Raj's mother weeps inconsolably, says ‘joot me fasa diya’ | Top updates

The mother of one of the prime accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case said her son is innocent and is falsely being accused in the case. Raj Kushwaha, 20, is one of the prime accused held by police on Monday. It's alleged that Raja's wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha were involved in Indore man's murder.

Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife, Sonam, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, had gone missing during their honeymoon in the northeastern state of Meghalaya on May 23. Raja Raghuvanshi's body was recovered in Meghalaya on June 2.

The development comes after the victim, Raja Raghuvanshi, was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya. An Uttar Pradesh police official said Raja's wife Sonam was found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.

‘Joot me fasa diya’ Speaking to news agency ANI, Raj Kushwaha's mother wept inconsolably and said, “My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old... He is my everything... My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory... He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent.”

She said her son Raj Kushwaha used to work at the factory of Sonam's brother. "She also worked there. They will talk if they are working together...jooth me fasa diya mere bachhe ko [he has been falsely accused]...," she said.

Raj Kushwaha's sister also spoke to ANI and said, "My brother is innocent. My brother Raj did not go anywhere. You can ask the people at his office. My only demand is that my brother should be released. He is not involved in the murder. My brother is innocent. Vicky and Raj are both my brothers, and they can never do something like this."

Four arrested Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya shared information on Tuesday related to Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case and stated that four accused have been arrested in the case so far. The four accused are Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said Raj used to work as an accountant at Sonam Raghuvanshi's office. He said none of accused has any criminal record. "All four accused are between 20-25 years of age," he added.

The DCP said all four will be taken to Shillong following the completion of transit remand formalities later on Tuesday. Police said earlier Sonam Raghuvanshi had "surrendered".

Dandotiya said, "All four accused are currently in the Indore Police Commissionerate. The Shillong Police interrogated them. The transit remand of the three accused was taken yesterday. Today, the fourth accused has been arrested. Shillong Police will take all four accused with them today after taking transit remand."

The fourth accused, Anand, was on Tuesday sent to transit remand for 7 days till June 16.

'Sonam staged surrender' Vipin Raghuvanshi, brother of the deceased Raja Raghuvanshi, on Tuesday levelled fresh allegations against his sister-in-law and the prime accused, Sonam Raghuvanshi. He alleged that Sonam staged her surrender and that more than five individuals were involved in the crime.

Vipin Raghuvanshi said, “We are sure there are more than 5 accused in the case. When Sonam surrendered, she called her brother and said someone had dropped her off here. How did she not know those two people?...”

“We discovered that she got here by bus and that two other people were with her. She just framed the whole scene. She's pretending to surrender. We have faith in the investigations being carried out by the police,” he added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi taken to Meghalaya Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Police brought Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sarif police station in Bihar's Patna after receiving her three-day transit remand.

On Monday, the Meghalaya Police got the transit remand of the three accused in Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.