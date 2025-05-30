Indore couple on honeymoon goes missing in Cherrapunji. Here's what we know so far

A newlywed couple from Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been missing in Meghalaya's Cherrapunji since 24 May after they went on a honeymoon trip there.

Raja Raghuwanshi (30) and Sonam Raghuwanshi (27) reportedly arrived from Indore in the northeastern state on 20 May for their honeymoon. However, they went missing on 23 May after being last spotted in Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji.

Sohra is a popular tourist destination in the East Khasi Hills district.

Reward announced The couple's family has offered a reward of ₹5 lakh to anyone who can provide information on their whereabouts.

CM Conrad Sangma assures help Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma assured help to the couple's kin. The CM on Thursday said he is 'personally monitoring' the search operations.

He also stated that apart from the authorities, the entire local community were involved in the search efforts.

"A few days ago, an unfortunate incident happened where a newlywed couple from Madhya Pradesh, who had come to Meghalaya's Sohra, went missing. It is a very unfortunate situation. My counterpart from Madhya Pradesh, the chief minister, has spoken to me. I have received a call from the Home Ministry," NDTV quoted Sangma as saying.

"I have been monitoring this situation personally on a daily basis. The SP, as well as the entire administration, and the police force have been on the job 24/7 to find the couple. Not only the administration but the entire village and the community in that area are also participating in this search," he added.

Challenges ahead Flagging challenges, the Meghalaya chief minister stated that the monsoon season has made the job difficult for authorities.

"We are using all the possible technology available to us to help us in our endeavour. As you are aware, this is the pre-monsoon era and Cherrapunji and the entire belt are known for heavy rainfall. Hence, it is a very, very difficult task as we move along, but we are giving it our best to ensure that we are able to find the couple," he said.

Elaborating more, the CM said that on the day the couple went missing, the administration found a bike on the main road, which the couple had rented.

"It looks like after leaving the bike there, they have gone off-road to hike. The area that they went to, both sides have hiking treks, which are very steep. Keeping in mind the monsoon season, the area is very slippery. The search area is very, very big. We are working very hard to trace them. We are hopeful that we will be able to find them," he said.

Indore MP reaches Shillong Indore MP Shankar Lalwani on Wednesday reached Shillong to meet senior police officers, including Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang, to know about the probe.

He later assured that every possible effort is being made to locate the missing couple.