In view of rising covid cases in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the district administration has decided to convert Radha Soami Satsang Beas ground on Khandwa Road into a Covid19 care centre, news agency ANI reported. The centre will be used to isolate asymptomatic patients.

The lockdown in Indore has been extended April 19 and the district administration on Sunday had announced to impose a five-day-long corona-curfew in the municipal limits of Indore district.

In the first phase, 500 beds will be put up,1000 in second phase, if need arises, a nodal official said, adding that medicines and food will be free for those in the covid care centre.

Efforts are being made to complete the setting up of the centre in two days.

"We are making arrangements for 500 beds in the first phase. There will be 10 blocks, each comprising 50 beds. Every block will have a doctor, nurse and other medical staff members. In the second phase, we will increase the number of beds to 1000 and if need arises, we can even think of exceeding the number of beds to 2000," said the covid nodal officer.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh continued to surge with nearly 9,000 people detected with the infection in past 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,53,632.

An official told PTI that with 1,552 new cases, Indore's caseload reached 80,986. Bhopal's tally rose by 1,456 and stands at 60,407. Indore reported six deaths during the day, taking its toll to 1,011.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 58,121 cases and 275 fatalities this month so far. (With Agency Inputs)

