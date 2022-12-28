Indore: Customer finds bones in veg biryani, restaurant owner booked1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 06:11 PM IST
- The DCP said a case under Section 298 (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC was registered against restaurant owner Gujarati
A restaurant owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been booked for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to a customer who had ordered a vegetarian dish, an official said. The action against Swapnil Gujarati, the owner of Alba Baristo restaurant, came on a complaint by his customer Akash Dubey, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sampat Upadhyay.