Indore: Delhi-bound new train to start today, Check details here

The train will depart Indore today at 4.45 pm and will reach Delhi the next day at 5.05 am. It will be operated three days a week from both cities, that is, from Indore and New Delhi.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A new superfast train will be flagged off by MP Shankar Lalwani between New Delhi and Indore today, August 24. The train will depart Indore today at 4.45 pm and will reach Delhi the next day at 5.05 am. It will be operated three days a week from both cities, that is, from Indore and New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A new superfast train will be flagged off by MP Shankar Lalwani between New Delhi and Indore today, August 24. The train will depart Indore today at 4.45 pm and will reach Delhi the next day at 5.05 am. It will be operated three days a week from both cities, that is, from Indore and New Delhi.
According to information received by the Western Railways, the train will depart the city on every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 4.45 pm will reach New Delhi Railway Station the next day at 5:00 am. From New Delhi, the train will depart at 17.15 pm on Thursday, Saturday, and Monday, and will reach Indore city the next day at 6.45 am.
According to information received by the Western Railways, the train will depart the city on every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 4.45 pm will reach New Delhi Railway Station the next day at 5:00 am. From New Delhi, the train will depart at 17.15 pm on Thursday, Saturday, and Monday, and will reach Indore city the next day at 6.45 am.
The train will have halts at Barnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, and Mathura stations in both directions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The train will have halts at Barnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, and Mathura stations in both directions.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For more information, interested passengers can visit---enquiry.indianrail.gov.in---to gather more details about its timings, halts, and charges.
For more information, interested passengers can visit---enquiry.indianrail.gov.in---to gather more details about its timings, halts, and charges.
“Hon'ble MP @iShankarLalwani will flag off the new Weekly Superfast train between Indore and New Delhi today, i.e., 24th August, 2022. The booking of Train No. 20957 is open at PRS counters & the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway tweeted.
“Hon'ble MP @iShankarLalwani will flag off the new Weekly Superfast train between Indore and New Delhi today, i.e., 24th August, 2022. The booking of Train No. 20957 is open at PRS counters & the IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in," the Western Railway tweeted.
Meanwhile, for the better connectivity, Indian Railways has introduced 10 more AC local services by replacing the following non-AC services from August 19 this year. With this the total number of AC local services have increased to 66 daily. However, the total number of suburban services on the Central Railway's Mumbai Division remained at 1810 only. Out of these 10 services, there in one in the morning peak and one in the evening peak hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, for the better connectivity, Indian Railways has introduced 10 more AC local services by replacing the following non-AC services from August 19 this year. With this the total number of AC local services have increased to 66 daily. However, the total number of suburban services on the Central Railway's Mumbai Division remained at 1810 only. Out of these 10 services, there in one in the morning peak and one in the evening peak hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These AC locals are not running on Sundays and nominated holidays. The services with * will run on Sundays/Nominated holidays as non-AC as per existing schedule.