Indore: Delhi-bound new train to start today, Check details here

Meanwhile, for the better connectivity, Indian Railways has introduced 10 more AC local services by replacing the following non-AC services from August 19 this year. With this the total number of AC local services have increased to 66 daily. However, the total number of suburban services on the Central Railway's Mumbai Division remained at 1810 only. Out of these 10 services, there in one in the morning peak and one in the evening peak hours.

