Indore diarrhoea outbreak: Mayor confirms 10 deaths, but residents allege ‘toll is higher, including six-month-old baby’

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava on Friday said he had been informed of 10 fatalities linked to a diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated water in the city’s Bhagirathpura locality, PTI reported.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. “According to health department data, four people have died due to the diarrhoea outbreak in Bhagirathpura. However, I have received information about 10 deaths due to this outbreak,” Bhargava told PTI. In response to a question about suspected cholera spread in the area based on preliminary test reports of drinking water samples collected from Bhagirathpura, the mayor said only the health department could provide information on the matter.

2. Residents have alleged that the death toll is higher, claiming that 14 people—including a six-month-old baby—have died amid the outbreak. The health department has not yet verified these claims, PTI reported.

3. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani on Thursday said that laboratory test reports from a city medical college had confirmed that the drinking water from the locality was contaminated due to a leakage in a pipeline. The CMHO, however, did not share the detailed findings of the report. Administrative officials have also been reluctant to provide clear information about it.

4. Officials reported that a leak was detected in the main drinking water pipeline near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura, at a location where a toilet had been built. They said the breach resulted in contamination of the water supply. Over the past nine days, more than 1,400 residents of Bhagirathpura have suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea, PTI reported.

5. A health department official, citing the situation till Thursday night, said that 272 patients were admitted to hospitals in the area, of whom 71 have been discharged. The official said 32 of the 201 patients currently hospitalised are undergoing treatment in intensive care units, PTI reported.

6. Dr Hasani on Friday said that senior doctors and district administration officials were closely monitoring the situation and watching closely to ensure treatment to patients affected by the contaminated water incident. “Currently, senior doctors and district administration officials are continuously monitoring the situation at the hospitals and keeping a check that proper treatment is being ensured to the patients. I am going to the hearing of a case regarding this contaminated water issue, and give further details later. Till now, as per records, four deaths occurred, though we will revise and update if we receive additional data and evidence in this regard,” CMHO Hasani told ANI.

7. Speaking about the water sample report, the CMHO added, “I have not received any information regarding the water sample reports. We will update you as we receive a report from the medical college.”

8. Earlier, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground. "The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 additional patients to the hospital. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said.

9. He added that the situation is being closely monitored, and the number of inpatients has decreased compared to before.

10. "Currently, 201 patients are admitted across private and government facilities, and 71 have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)