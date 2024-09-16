Indore hit-and-run: BMW driver rushing to deliver birthday cake crashes into scooter after entering wrong lane, two dead

In Indore, two women were killed in a hit-and-run by a BMW driver who was reportedly rushing with a birthday cake. The car struck their scooter, and the driver fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation and registered a case against the car owner.

Livemint
Updated16 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
A speeding BMW car hit a two wheeler in Indore. (Representative image)
A speeding BMW car hit a two wheeler in Indore. (Representative image)(PTI)

Indore hit-and-run case: Two young women fell prey to a rash driving incident in Indore, police told PTI on Sunday. In a hurry to bring a birthday cake, a BMW driver reportedly drove the vehicle in the wrong direction and hit a scooter, throwing two women onto the road. The car driver fled the scene with the vehicle after the incident, which occurred late Saturday night.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah seeks release. Here’s why

The police have arrested the main accused driver after launching a probe into the matter. The two women were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. The accident occurred in the Khajrana area when Lakshmi Tomar and Diksha Jadon were returning on a scooter after attending the famous Khajrana Ganesh temple fair.

BMW rammed into scooter, throwing the two women onto the road in Indore

"According to eyewitnesses, a BMW car rammed into the scooter. Due to the impact, both women were thrown onto the road, sustaining critical injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries," said Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Singh Sendhav.

Also Read | Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Shiv Sena leader’s son escaped with father’s help

Deceased victim of Indore rash driving only earning member in family

Lakshmi Tomar was working in Indore but was originally from Shivpuri. Diskha Jadon was originally from Gwalior. Tomar had lost her father last year and was the family's sole breadwinner, reported PTI. Another deceased, Diksha Jadon, was originally from Gwalior and was working in an Indore-based public sector bank, police said.

Also Read | CCTV footage shows Maharashtra BJP chief’s son car ramming vehicles in Nagpur

Main accused driver arrested

The main accused driver, who fled the scene with his car, was arrested on Sunday, reported The Indian Express. The driver Gajendra Pratap Singh, is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and was living in Indore's Suncity. Pratap was in a hurry to deliver a cake for his friend's birthday party, Assistant Commissioner of Police Kundan Mandloi told IE, adding that the accused drove the luxury car in wrong direction.

Singh, who works at a BPO in Indore, had brought a second-BMW car months ago. A case has been registered against him under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndore hit-and-run: BMW driver rushing to deliver birthday cake crashes into scooter after entering wrong lane, two dead

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    673.00
    10:08 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    39.45 (6.23%)

    Tata Steel

    154.40
    10:08 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    1 (0.65%)

    Tata Power

    446.70
    10:08 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    4.85 (1.1%)

    Bharat Electronics

    289.55
    10:08 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Adani Power

    672.40
    10:07 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    38.85 (6.13%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,887.70
    10:07 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    99.85 (5.58%)

    Radico Khaitan

    2,137.05
    10:06 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    102.4 (5.03%)

    Macrotech Developers

    1,291.15
    10:07 AM | 16 SEP 2024
    58.95 (4.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue