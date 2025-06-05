Indore honeymooner found dead in Meghalaya, audio of wife Sonam's last call to mother-in-law surfaces

A couple from Indore who went to Meghalaya for their honeymoon went missing on May 23. Later, the husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was found. Now, an undated audio clip from a conversation between Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and his mother has surfaced.

The conversation happened on the same day that the couple went missing. Raja's mother received a voice message from Sonam, the last communication between the two, according to a report by Times of India.

In the recording, Sonam sounded short of breath as she informed her mother-in-law that she was trekking to a waterfall and would not break her religious fast. The voice message ends abruptly.

How did the incident unfold? Both Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi were residents of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. On May 22, they checked into a homestay at Nongriat village in the East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya. The couple went missing after checking out from the homestay on May 23. Later, Raja's body was recovered from a gorge near Sohra.

Meghalaya CM ensures quick action Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma ensured a thorough probe.

"We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that those responsible for this incident are brought to book," PTI quoted Sangma.

Meanwhile, the Raghuvanshi family demanded a CBI probe.

“It is important to get to the facts of the situation so that the truth comes out. Therefore, we will take whatever steps are required to be taken... then we will take an appropriate decision. Right now, it is too early to say what is happening and how much we know and how much we don't because there are so many missing links even now.” Sangma added.

He also assured the family that the government is working as quickly to locate Sonam, who is still missing.

Sangma termed the incident very unfortunate and described it as something nobody had seen before in Meghalaya.