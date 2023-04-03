Indore launches encroachment drive from temple after stepwell collapse2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:41 AM IST
The operation was launched at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple complex in the Patel Nagar area here in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of heavy police security and barricades were placed on roads leading to the temple.
Four days after the stepwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore claimed 36 lives, the local administration on Monday morning launched a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex and moved the idols of deities to another shrine.
