Four days after the stepwell roof collapse at a temple in Indore claimed 36 lives , the local administration on Monday morning launched a drive to remove encroachments from the religious complex and moved the idols of deities to another shrine.

The operation was launched at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple complex in the Patel Nagar area here in Madhya Pradesh in the presence of heavy police security and barricades were placed on roads leading to the temple, officials said as quoted by news agency PTI.

They added that action was being taken to remove encroachments from about 10,000 square feet of land around the temple premises.

Meanwhile, a temple priest present on the spot said prayers were offered to idols at the temple according to rituals and they were shifted to Kantafod temple.

After the tragedy last Thursday, an FIR was lodged against Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple Trust president Sevaram Galani and secretary Murli Kumar Sabnani under Indian Penal Code Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Juni Indore police station in-charge Neeraj Meda said.

The two accused are facing charges that they had got an unsafe construction work done by putting a roof over the stepwell, due to which 36 people lost their lives, the official said, PTI reported.

"The Indore Municipal Corporation had ordered the trust to remove the illegal construction at the temple complex, but the trust did not obey the order," he said.

Ram Navami celebrations at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city turned into tragedy when the slab constructed over an ancient `bawdi' or well suddenly caved in. The incident occurred around 12:00 PM when devotees were participating and offering their prayers during a hawan at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Questions are now being raised as to how did the administration allow the construction of a slab atop an ancient well. A local resident also alleged that rescue teams took more than an hour to reach the spot.

The temple, about 40 years old, was constructed after the well which stood on the spot was covered by a concrete slab. The slab, thus, became the temple's floor. The chants of `havan' (fire ritual) and puja gave way to screams and frenzy as devotees standing on the slab fell into the water.

(With PTI inputs)