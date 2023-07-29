Indore man gets 40000-page answer to RTI plea, carries documents home in SUV

Indore man gets 40000-page answer to RTI plea, carries documents home in SUV1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
- Apparently, Shukla did not have pay the stipulated ₹2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month
Filing a Right to Information Act (RTI) inquiry and then getting a reply within the stipulated time is a lengthy process, but what if the reply comes packed with 40,000 pages?
Yes, this happened with Indore's Dharmendra Shukla who received an RTI reply connected to to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the reply was packed with 40,000 pages which he carried in his SUV car.
Apparently, Shukla did not have to pay the stipulated ₹2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.
"I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to the procurement of medicines, equipment, and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period," news agency PTI quoted Shukla as saying on Saturday.
After not being provided the information within one month, Shukla approached the first appellate officer Dr Sharad Gupta. The latter accepted the plea and directed that he be given the information free of cost.
"I took my SUV to ferry the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver's seat remained free," he said.
Appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department Dr. Sharad Gupta said he had ordered that the information be given free of cost, added the report.
The first appellate officer mentioned that he directed the CMHO to take appropriate action against the personnel due to whom the state exchequer lost ₹80,000 since the information was not given in time.
With agency inputs.
