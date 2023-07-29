Hello User
Home/ News / India/  Indore man gets 40000-page answer to RTI plea, carries documents home in SUV

Indore man gets 40000-page answer to RTI plea, carries documents home in SUV

1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • Apparently, Shukla did not have pay the stipulated 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month

Representative image

Filing a Right to Information Act (RTI) inquiry and then getting a reply within the stipulated time is a lengthy process, but what if the reply comes packed with 40,000 pages?

Yes, this happened with Indore's Dharmendra Shukla who received an RTI reply connected to to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the reply was packed with 40,000 pages which he carried in his SUV car.

Apparently, Shukla did not have to pay the stipulated 2 per page since his plea was not answered within one month.

"I had submitted an RTI plea with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore seeking details of tenders and bill payments connected to the procurement of medicines, equipment, and allied materials during the COVID-19 pandemic period," news agency PTI quoted Shukla as saying on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand: Social activist pays 1.49 lakh for 74,500-page document under RTI

After not being provided the information within one month, Shukla approached the first appellate officer Dr Sharad Gupta. The latter accepted the plea and directed that he be given the information free of cost.

"I took my SUV to ferry the documents and the entire vehicle got packed. Only the driver's seat remained free," he said.

Appellate officer and Regional Joint Director of the state health department Dr. Sharad Gupta said he had ordered that the information be given free of cost, added the report.

The first appellate officer mentioned that he directed the CMHO to take appropriate action against the personnel due to whom the state exchequer lost 80,000 since the information was not given in time.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST
