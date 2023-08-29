Indore news: Beware, your loud burps may get you into trouble1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
The woman having severe acidity, belched frequently and that too loudly, causing much irritation and anger to her neighbours.
Can you imagine your innocent burps may get you into a trouble? Surprised! Yes, a woman in Indore of Madhya Pradesh had to face an ugly quarrel which turned into a physical brawl, with knives making an unexpected appearance, India Today reported Tuesday.
