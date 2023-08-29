comScore
Can you imagine your innocent burps may get you into a trouble? Surprised! Yes, a woman in Indore of Madhya Pradesh had to face an ugly quarrel which turned into a physical brawl, with knives making an unexpected appearance, India Today reported Tuesday.

The report said in a peculiar turn of events in Indore, a woman's continuous and loud burping started a fight with her neighbours.

The woman having severe acidity, belched frequently and that too loudly, causing much irritation and anger to her neighbours.

When the irritated and angry neighbours objected to her frequent and loud burping, things took an ugly turn despite her husband repeated requests explaining her problematic health situation.

The verbal arguments soon turned into a physical skirmish, with knives making sudden appearance to solve the matter forever.

Soon after skirmish, the polish was alerted by woman's son, accusing the neighbours of physical assault. The Indian Today report said the Indore police have lodged an FIR and probing this unusual case of 'burp-induced' violence.

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 07:56 PM IST
