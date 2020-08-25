With the detection of 265 fresh cases, Indore recorded its highest single-day spike on Tuesday that took the district's COVID-19 tally to 11,673, an official said.

According to officials, the health department has been ramping up treatment facilities for critical patients in hospitals to ease the pressure on intensive care units.

As many as 265 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, rising the tally in the Madhya Pradesh's worst-hit district to 11,673, the official said.

Moreover, the deaths of four COVID-19 patients in the last five days has increased the toll in the district to 368, he said.

An analysis of government data shows that the district has registered the fastest rate of viral spread in August.

As per official data, at least 4,225 new cases have been reported so far this month, which is about 36 per cent of total infections detected in the district.

"At present, the district has 3,217 active cases, of which about 2,500 patients are admitted in COVID-19 wards of local hospitals, while others are being treated in home isolation," Amit Malakar, district nodal officer for prevention of COVID-19, told PTI.

In view of the prevailing situation, arrangements were being made for additional 175 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, he said, adding that most of these beds will be in intensive care units (ICUs) and high-dependency units (HDUs).

As many as 8,088 people in the district have recovered from the infection so far, the official said.

