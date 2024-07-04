Indore shelter home tragedy: Six kids dead, claims report alleging mismanagement. What we know so far

A high-level committee which probed the deaths of five children in a shelter home—Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram—in Indore has submitted an interim report to the District Collector of the city. The report held the shelter home management responsible for hiding facts, including the death of a child, mismanagement in record-keeping and negligence in the treatment of children.
The five-member committee reviewed all the records, checked hygiene, questioned the shelter home director and other parameters at the facility to prepare the interim report.