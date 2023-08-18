At least two people were killed and 6 injured in Indore after a security guard at a bank Rajpal Singh Rajawat opened fire on his neighbors from his balcony on Thursday night, reported NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the fight between pet dogs took a wrong turn after the owners snowballed into a brawl.

"Rajpal Singh Rajawat posted as a security guard at a local branch of Bank of Baroda, opened fire with his licensed gun in a colony located under Khajrana police station limits following an argument over pet dogs," NDTV quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrendra Singh as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajawat and his neighbor Vimal Amcha were walking their dogs in a narrow lane in Krishna Bagh Colony at 11 pm. Soon the two animals lunged at each other, which initiated an argument between the two men. After this, Rajawat ran up to his first-floor home and fired at Amcha using a 12-bore shotgun.

In the firing, Amcha died on the spot, along with his brother-in-law, 27-year-old Rahul Verma. However, Rahul's pregnant wife Jyoti Verma suffered a pellet injury to her eye, said the police.

Not only this, but six other people also suffered bullet injuries and have been hospitalized. According to police, two of them have been seriously injured. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police have arrested Rajawat, his son Sudhir and another relative, Shubham. Also, a case of murder has been filed against him.

Police said Rajawat, a native of Gwalior, was hired by a private firm as a security guard in Indore as he owned a licensed 12-bore shotgun.