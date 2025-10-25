Indore shocker: Two Australian women cricketers taking part in ICC World Cup stalked, molested; accused arrested

In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup were stalked, with one of them molested by a man riding a motorcycle, according to police on Saturday.

Advertisement

They stated that the man linked to the incident, which took place on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area, was arrested on Friday. The official stated that a bystander had recorded the suspect’s motorcycle number, which led to the arrest of the accused Akil Khan.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said, according to PTI.

She informed that the two cricketers had left their hotel and were heading to a café when a man on a motorcycle began following them. She stated that the man allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before riding away.

The players then reached out to their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and arranged for a vehicle to assist them.

Advertisement

FIR filed Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, took their statements, and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

(With inputs from PTI)