The COVID-19 Centre will have 100 beds, he further said, adding that arrangements will be made for the entertainment of the children keeping in mind their mental health.
A separate COVID-19 Care Centre will be made for children in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed Bharatiya Janata Party MP Shankar Lalwani on Monday.
Addressing media about COVID-19 arrangements in Madhya Pradesh along with State Minister Tulsi Silawat, Lalwani, as quoted by news agency ANI said: "In view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID having a greater impact on children, a separate Covid Care Centre is being built for them, where a member of their family will also be able to stay along with them during the course of treatment."