Indore to set up COVID-19 Care Centre for children

Addressing media about COVID-19 arrangements in Madhya Pradesh along with State Minister Tulsi Silawat, Lalwani, as quoted by news agency ANI said: "In view of the possibility of the third wave of COVID having a greater impact on children, a separate Covid Care Centre is being built for them, where a member of their family will also be able to stay along with them during the course of treatment."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}