Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 19, 2024: Warm start at 14.04 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 22.45 °C on December 19, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 14.04 °C and a maximum of 26.43 °C.

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Indore recorded 22.45 °C on December 19, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.04 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clear, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Indore AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 185.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, December 20, 2024, Indore is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 14.47 °C and a maximum of 26.54 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 25%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clear sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Indore today stands at 185.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

 

 

Weather prediction in Indore for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Indore Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202422.45Sky is clear
December 21, 202424.78Sky is clear
December 22, 202423.87Sky is clear
December 23, 202423.82Sky is clear
December 24, 202424.78Sky is clear
December 25, 202424.45Sky is clear
December 26, 202425.14Few clouds

 

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

