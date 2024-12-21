Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 13.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 13.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 23.56 °C on December 21, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 13.1 °C and a maximum of 25.6 °C.

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 21, 2024: Warm start at 13.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Indore recorded 23.56 °C on December 21, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 13.1 °C and 25.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 29% with a wind speed of 29 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:02 AM and will set at 05:46 PM

Indore AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 228.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Sunday, December 22, 2024, Indore is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 13.74 °C and a maximum of 25.98 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 30%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Indore is 228.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Indore for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Indore Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 22, 202423.56Broken clouds
December 23, 202423.97Sky is clear
December 24, 202420.63Overcast clouds
December 25, 202424.41Few clouds
December 26, 202425.52Few clouds
December 27, 202422.21Broken clouds
December 28, 202427.86Light rain

 

Weather in other cities on December 21, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.3 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.98 °C Light rain
Chennai28.31 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru25.47 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad27.48 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.47 °C Scattered clouds
Delhi17.89 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.