Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 16.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 16.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

livemint.com

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: The temperature in Indore recorded 23.34 °C on December 25, 2024, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The forecast from IMD indicates a minimum of 16.1 °C and a maximum of 26.74 °C.

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 25, 2024: Warm start at 16.1 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast

Indore Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Indore recorded 23.34 °C on December 25, 2024. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 16.1 °C and 26.74 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 51% with a wind speed of 51 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:04 AM and will set at 05:48 PM

Indore AQI Today:

As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 210.0, which indicates Poor. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2024, Indore is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.73 °C and a maximum of 28.25 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 37%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD’s forecast.

Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.

 

 

The AQI in Indore is 210.0, indicating poor air quality, according to the IMD. Children and individuals with respiratory problems are advised to stay indoors, while others should also minimize their time outside. Monitoring the AQI from the IMD is essential for maintaining overall health during this time.

 

 

Weather prediction in Indore for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.

Indore Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 26, 202423.34Overcast clouds
December 27, 202426.54Sky is clear
December 28, 202424.98Moderate rain
December 29, 202424.08Light rain
December 30, 202422.27Sky is clear
December 31, 202422.16Sky is clear
January 1, 202523.44Sky is clear

 

Weather in other cities on December 25, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.93 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata23.82 °C Broken clouds
Chennai26.86 °C Scattered clouds
Bengaluru23.48 °C Light rain
Hyderabad23.93 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad23.14 °C Sky is clear
Delhi18.07 °C Few clouds

This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.

