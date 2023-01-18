Indo-Russian JV begins manufacturing of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi2 min read . 07:23 AM IST
- Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited plans to ensure 100 per cent localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India
The manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi has started by the Indo-Russian joint venture. The move is likely to provide greater firepower to the Indian armed forces.The joint venture, registered and located in India, whose founders on the Russian side are Rosoboronexport and Kalashnikov Concern (both subsidiaries of the Rostec State Corporation), has started producing Kalashnikov assault rifles.
Kalashnikov A-200-series assault rifles are in line with all current trends in small arms technology. They are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions.
The rifles have a folding stock. In addition, a number of other ergonomic solutions have been incorporated into them to optimize operation. In particular, they feature a redesigned fire selector and a modified receiver cover. This gives the users the opportunity to fully realize their shooting skills, regardless of their anthropometric data and the availability of a variety of personal gear, outfit and uniforms, Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.
Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited plans to ensure 100 per cent localisation of the production of AK-203 rifles in India. In future, the company may also increase output and upgrade its production facilities to produce advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform.
"Russia and India are linked by strong partnership relations. Military-technical cooperation between the two countries has resulted in the construction of the joint venture Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited," the statement said. "With the launch of series production of Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles, high-quality, convenient and modern small arms will begin to enter service with India's defence and law enforcement agencies," it said.
The model combines "excellent ergonomics, adaptability to different shooters and high performance characteristics, it is one of the best assault rifles in the world," Sergey Chemezov, General Director of Rostec, was quoted as saying in the statement.
"Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has produced the first batch of 7.62 mm Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles. The beginning of deliveries to the Indian Army is expected soon," said Alexander Mikheev, Director General of Rosoboronexport.
"At the same time, the factory’s capacity makes it possible to fully equip the personnel of other law enforcement agencies in India with AK-203 assault rifles, which, due to their high adaptability, are suitable for various operators. In addition, the joint venture will be able to export its products to third countries," Mikheev said.
Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited fully complies with the government of India's Made in India initiative and DAP (Defence Acquisition Procedure) 2020. Today, India is the first country to start producing the AK-200-series assault rifles of the world-famous brand, the statement by Rostec said.
"The AK-200-series assault rifles have retained all the advantages of the traditional AK scheme -- reliability, durability and ease of maintenance. At the same time, they fully meet the latest requirements for firearms in the world in terms of ergonomics and the ability to mount high-tech additional equipment," it added.
Russia and India continue to implement military-technical cooperation projects. Their current and future programmes are "maximally focused" on technological cooperation, including on the basis of joint ventures, in the format of licensed production and joint research and development projects, the statement said.
Rosoboronexport aims to cooperate on terms of transfer of technology put forward by the Indian side and in accordance with the Make in India initiative, it said.
*With agency inputs
