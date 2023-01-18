The rifles have a folding stock. In addition, a number of other ergonomic solutions have been incorporated into them to optimize operation. In particular, they feature a redesigned fire selector and a modified receiver cover. This gives the users the opportunity to fully realize their shooting skills, regardless of their anthropometric data and the availability of a variety of personal gear, outfit and uniforms, Rostec State Corporation said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}