Indo-US armies kick-start mega military drills in Uttarakhand

Indo-US armies kick-start mega military drills in Uttarakhand2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
- The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (the US) in October last year.
The Indian and the US armies on Tuesday began the military exercise in Uttarakhand. The military drill is to exchange best practices and tactics in sync with growing defence ties between the two countries.
The Indian and the US armies on Tuesday began the military exercise in Uttarakhand. The military drill is to exchange best practices and tactics in sync with growing defence ties between the two countries.
The 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise began amid the 30-month border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
The 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise began amid the 30-month border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.
The military drill is conducted annually between India and the US. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (the US) in October last year.
The military drill is conducted annually between India and the US. The previous edition of the exercise was conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (the US) in October last year.
The 18th edition of the Indo-US military drill will end on the first week of December.
The 18th edition of the Indo-US military drill will end on the first week of December.
According to the defense ministry, US Army soldiers of the second brigade of the 11th Airborne division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment will be participating in the exercise.
According to the defense ministry, US Army soldiers of the second brigade of the 11th Airborne division and Indian Army soldiers from the Assam Regiment will be participating in the exercise.
The Army said the scope of the field training exercise includes validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, and mountain warfare skills.
The Army said the scope of the field training exercise includes validation of integrated battle groups, force multipliers, establishment and functioning of surveillance grids, validation of operational logistics, and mountain warfare skills.
The exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS and counter-UAS techniques, and information operations.
The exercise will involve exchanges and practices on a wide spectrum of combat skills including combat engineering, employment of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS and counter-UAS techniques, and information operations.
The Indian Army said the exercise will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, and skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.
The Indian Army said the exercise will facilitate both Armies to share their wide experiences, and skills and enhance their techniques through information exchange.
"The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement," it said in a statement.
"The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement," it said in a statement.
"The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," it said.
"The troops from both nations will work together to achieve common objectives. The joint exercise will also focus on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations will practice launching swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity," it said.
In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills & experiences of both armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out.
In order to derive full benefit from the professional skills & experiences of both armies, a Command Post Exercise and Expert Academic Discussions (EAD) on carefully selected topics will be carried out.