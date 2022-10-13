Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme holds 34th meeting of JWG in US

The Department of Biotechnology is implementing the VAP, jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA since July 1987
New Delhi: An Indian delegation led by Rajesh S. Gokhale, secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT) took part in the 34th Meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) of Indo-US Vaccine Action Programme (VAP) during 11-12 October at National Institutes of Health, US.
The DBT is implementing the VAP, jointly with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), USA since July 1987.
“The current five-year VAP Joint Statement has been extended till 2027, noting the Science and Technology Agreement between USA and the Republic of India, with due approval from the minister of Science and Technology and the Ministry of External Affairs," said the Ministry of Science & Technology.
The JWG provides oversight to VAP and comprises of experts and policy makers from India and US. It was co-chaired by the DBT Secretary.
“During the meeting, the Joint statement of Indo-US VAP was signed by Rajesh S. Gokhale and Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID in the presence of the Indian Ambassador to the United States, considering the five-year extension accorded to the programme till 2027," the ministry added.
