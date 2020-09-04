INDRA 2020: Indian and Russian Navy to hold naval drills in Bay of Bengal

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence," The primary aim of exercise INDRA NAVY-20 is to further consolidate inter-operability built up by the two Navies over the years and also to enhance understanding and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations." "The scope of this edition includes wide-ranging and diverse activities across the spectrum of maritime operations. Due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDRA NAVY-20 would be undertaken in a ‘non-contact, at sea only’ format,"it added.