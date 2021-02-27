OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ind-Ra upgrades FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9% from 1.8%
(representational image)
(representational image)

Ind-Ra upgrades FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9% from 1.8%

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 05:25 PM IST ANI

  • Amid the pandemic, the credit offtake in banking system remained muted, which led to lesser issuances of certificates of deposits (CDs)
  • The issuances of commercial paper (CP) by corporates fell due to a lesser requirement amid fewer rollovers

Mumbai: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has upgraded its FY21 credit growth estimates to 6.9 per cent from 1.8 per cent, given the improved economic environment in 2H FY21 and the government's focus on higher -- spending especially on infrastructure.

Amid the pandemic, the credit offtake in banking system remained muted, which led to lesser issuances of certificates of deposits (CDs). The CD issuances for January 2021 increased for public sector banks but remained muted for private banks. Concurrently, the CD yield across maturities was confined to a narrow range amid subdued issuances.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Congress MP P Chidambaram

'PM travels from Kerala to Assam but...': Chidambaram slams Govt on farmers protests

1 min read . 05:14 PM IST
File Photo: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India via dialogue: Imran Khan

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST
Delhi high court

Delhi HC issues notice on PIL to remove election symbol from ballot paper, EVM

2 min read . 04:52 PM IST
Crowd in Delhi

Crowds seen without mask in Delhi day after highest Covid-19 surge in a month

1 min read . 04:44 PM IST

The issuances of commercial paper (CP) by corporates fell due to a lesser requirement amid fewer rollovers. The CP yields, however, saw an upward revision due to the Reserve Bank of India's announcement of the restoration of liquidity management operations.

Besides, demand from fund houses for corporate bonds and short-term funds increased by 5,200 crore and 1,000 crore respectively. On the other hand, CP issuances by non-banking financial companies and housing finance companies remained encouraging, both in terms of total amount and volumes.

Ind-Ra said the normalisation of economic activities and a conducive rate environment remain supportive for this segment.

On account of the excess liquidity in the system, a similar trend was observed in CD-overnight index swap negative spread, which is showing green shoots in credit demand.

Net foreign portfolio investments in equity declined in January 2021 while net investments in debt segment totalled negative 2,518 crore. India along with other emerging countries like Taiwan and South Korea saw a large sell-off by foreign portfolio investors during the month.

Investments by mutual funds in non-convertible debentures have improved. On the other hand, said Ind-Ra, investments by mutual funds in CPs and CDs have declined in banks and corporates specifically.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout