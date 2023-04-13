Cooked in wood, tempered with taxes

Cooked in wood, tempered with taxes10 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:50 AM IST
- Indians have taken a liking to made-in-India single malts. But brands are struggling with supply and taxation troubles
- India now makes some of the best single malts. There are at least nine brands and many of them have bagged international awards. This, in turn, helped shore up domestic sales
Karnal/New Delhi: A massive warehouse where 40,000 barrels are neatly stacked on metal racks is where the angels come to take their share. It is a dimly lit space with a slight nip in the air, heady with the lingering aroma of fine malts maturing in wooden casks. As the stored spirits age over time, a part of it is lost to evaporation. Distillers call it angel’s share.
