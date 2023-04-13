Cooked in wood, tempered with taxes

What made Indian single malts stand apart in the international market? In a tropical climate like India whiskies mature faster. “Our whiskies are almost cooked in wood," explains Surrinder Kumar, former master distiller at Amrut who also developed Indri. The angel’s share is high. The exchange between the malt and the wood as it contracts and expands lends it a unique flavour profile. If one compares four different whiskies matured in four different regions of India—even when they follow the same process—the flavour profile will be different due to differences in temperature and humidity.