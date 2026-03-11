Induction cooktops sell out in major cities as LPG crisis deepens in India

Induction cooktops are out of stock in several metro cities across the country as consumers scramble for alternatives amid fears of an LPG supply disruption triggered by the US-Iran conflict.

On quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, multiple models of induction stoves were unavailable or listed as “sold out” in cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai.

The trend was more visible in areas that rely largely on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). In places such as Greater Noida, where households are connected to piped natural gas, consumers have not yet felt a direct impact. Hence, induction stoves are still available in the area.

This development comes shortly after restaurants in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai have warned that operations could be disrupted if gas supplies do not stabilise soon.

Consumers explore alternatives to gas Search interest in “induction cooktop” has risen in India over the past two days, according to Google Trends, suggesting a surge in consumer curiosity about electric cooking alternatives.

Much of the search activity has been centred on popular brands such as Pigeon, Philips, and Prestige, suggesting consumers are actively comparing products before making purchases. Some people have also searched for terms like “best induction” and queries related to an LPG crisis, which aligns with the trend of induction cooktops going out of stock.

What triggered the LPG crisis? India is facing a severe LPG supply crisis, triggered by the ongoing conflict between the US-Israel and Iran. This has happened because India imports 62-67% of its LPG, making it heavily dependent on foreign supplies.

Nearly 85-90% of that supply comes through the Strait of Hormuz, which is now effectively blocked. Supplies have been badly hit. Major Gulf exporters like Iraq and Kuwait have also cut output.

The crisis is hitting the commercial sector the hardest. In Mumbai, around 20% of eateries have already shut down, while 50-60% could close in the coming days as cooking gas shortages disrupt operations. While authorities are prioritising LPG supplies for households, prices have still risen by ₹60 on 7 March. pushing the cost of a cylinder in Delhi prices to around ₹913.

Meanwhile, the government has stepped in to manage the LPG crisis by invoking the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. This law allows the centre to control how gas cylinders are distributed and to stop people from hoarding or selling them at unfair prices.

According to officials, India currently holds enough fuel reserves to last 25-30 days. A three-member committee of Oil Marketing Company executives has also been set up to handle supply complaints from the commercial sector.

About the Author Eshita Gain



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.