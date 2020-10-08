Induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform IAF: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force (IAF) into an even more formidable strategic force.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, he said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

“The ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the IAF into an even more formidable strategic force. Confident that in the years to come, the Indian Air Force will continue to maintain its high standards of commitment & competence," Kovind tweeted.

“On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to the contribution of the IAF in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the president said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on Air Force Day 2020.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attended the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase today.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule.

