Indus Towers in talks with Vi for ‘time-bound plan’ to repay dues

New Delhi: Indus Towers , the world’s largest telecom tower provider, is in discussions with Vodafone Idea to create a ‘time-bound’ plan for the repayment of the telco's dues, even as it has received some pending dues from Vi during the quarter.

“While the customer had some challenges during the quarter, we will receive the monthly payments in October from them. Our expectation is that the monthly payment will continue. We will continue to charge as per the MSA (master services agreement) rates and are currently working with them on creating a robust, time-bound plan to unwind the past dues," Prachur Shah, MD and CEO of Indus Towers said during an earnings call on Thursday, without naming Vodafone Idea.

“We received the payment subsequently and those delays have been cleared. We do expect 100% or near-100% payment to continue going forward. There was some financial commitment that they had in the previous quarter, but that hump is pretty much over, so we expect the near-100% payment to continue," the company’s chief financial officer Vikas Poddar said. Vodafone Idea paid ₹1,701 crore as spectrum dues to the government in the quarter ended September.

The executives said they were keeping a close eye on Vi's fundraising plans, which have been in the works for several quarters. Vodafone Idea’s ability to repay its vendors and its 5G rollout depends on the nearly ₹20,000 crore fundraise in debt and equity. Akshaya Moondra, chief executive of Vodafone Idea, said in its June-quarter earnings that the telco was looking to complete the fundraise by the end of the year.

Indus Towers recorded a net profit of ₹1295 crore for the September quarter, about 49% higher than the ₹872 crore it clocked in the same quarter in the previous financial year. Its recorded revenues of ₹7,132.5 core, 10% lower than ₹7,967 crore in the same quarter the year before.

The revenue for Q2 FY23 included a benefit of ₹1,076 crore from deferred recognition of revenues arising from the settlement of old dues, the company said, without specifying the telco, but it provided for an impact of ₹1,771 crore due to doubtful debt. Indus has also provisioned for allowances for doubtful receivables of ₹1,335 crore for the quarter.

As of October, Vodafone Idea owes ₹5,600 crore to Indus, up from ₹5,300 crore in FY23. The dues for the September quarter were ₹130 crore, according to analysts.

Shah added that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel had over 50 million 5G customers each, owing their rapid 5G rollouts during the quarter and year, especially in rural areas. As of September, Indus had set up 340,000 5G sites, hitting a pace of 7,000 sites per week in August. 5G rollouts from Jio and Airtel were also responsible for Indus crossing the 200,000 towers mark. It hit 204,212 during the quarter, up from 198,284 in the previous quarter.

Capex will remain elevated for some time, since the order book continues to be healthy and 5G rollouts continue, Shah said. “We expect similar or higher rollouts in the coming quarters… the order book remains strong," he added.

