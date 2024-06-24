Indus Water Treaty: First Pakistan delegation visits India post Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

Pakistani delegates will visit Jammu for the first time in 2019, five years after the abrogation of article 370. Officials will inspect the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects, to which Pakistan raised objections in 2016.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
First Published02:14 PM IST
Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects
Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects(Mint )

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Jammu on Sunday as part of the Neutral Expert proceedings to inspect two hydroelectric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), newswire PTI reported.

The visit marks the first time a Pakistani delegation has come to India after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in 2019. The articles granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

IWT Treaty before and after the abrogation of Article 370

The PTI report said that the inspecting officers will look into the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects in the Chenab Valley.

A three-member Pakistani delegation inspected the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric power projects as part of the IWT for the last time in January 2019, before ties between India and Pakistan froze after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Also Read : Article 370 verdict highlights: Govt plans to introduce 33% women's quota in J-K assembly today

Indus Water Treaty: Why important today?

The treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 allocates water from Sutlej, Beas and Ravi–all the eastern rivers for India’s unrestricted use. 

The term "Eastern Rivers" means The Sutlej, The Beas and The Ravi taken together.

 The term 'Western Rivers" means The Indus, The Jhelum and The Chenab taken together.

Also Read: India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Waters Treaty

The treaty gives India the right to generate hydroelectricity through projects generated on the Western rivers, subjected to specific design and operation criteria. At the same time, it permits Pakistan to object to any Indian design on projects that do not meet the criteria.

On January 25, 2023, India issued a notice to Pakistan to change the IWT treaty due to its lack of cooperation.

Also Read: PM Modi hails SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation: ‘Not just a legal decision…’

Neutral Expert: A look back 

In 2016, Pakistan initially objected to the designs of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects. It had sought a settlement through a ‘neutral expert’. In legal terms, a neutral expert refers to someone who has special expertise to pass on an impartial judgment.

Pakistan later withdrew the request and sought intervention from a Court of Arbitration. India, on the other hand, wanted a solution through neutral expert proceedings only.

Also Read: Indus water row: India, Pakistan meet in Vienna to resolve dispute over hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir

In October 2022, the World Bank appointed Michael Lino as the Neutral Expert and Sean Murphy as the chair of the Court of Arbitration. Following the appointment, there were two meetings, along with India’s refusal to join the Court of Arbitration.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaIndus Water Treaty: First Pakistan delegation visits India post Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

310.85
08:44 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5.85 (1.92%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.30
08:44 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-0.45 (-0.27%)

Tata Steel

178.05
08:44 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.8 (-1%)

State Bank Of India

834.95
08:44 AM | 24 JUN 2024
-1.45 (-0.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,787.10
08:33 AM | 24 JUN 2024
141.95 (8.63%)

Rattanindia Enterprises

86.00
08:33 AM | 24 JUN 2024
5.54 (6.89%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

225.40
08:33 AM | 24 JUN 2024
12.9 (6.07%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment

8,719.90
08:31 AM | 24 JUN 2024
492.85 (5.99%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,055.00-655.00
    Chennai
    74,274.00146.00
    Delhi
    74,492.00-145.00
    Kolkata
    74,201.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue