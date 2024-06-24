Pakistani delegates will visit Jammu for the first time in 2019, five years after the abrogation of article 370. Officials will inspect the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects, to which Pakistan raised objections in 2016.

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Jammu on Sunday as part of the Neutral Expert proceedings to inspect two hydroelectric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), newswire PTI reported.

The visit marks the first time a Pakistani delegation has come to India after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in 2019. The articles granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

IWT Treaty before and after the abrogation of Article 370 The PTI report said that the inspecting officers will look into the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects in the Chenab Valley.

A three-member Pakistani delegation inspected the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric power projects as part of the IWT for the last time in January 2019, before ties between India and Pakistan froze after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Indus Water Treaty: Why important today? The treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 allocates water from Sutlej, Beas and Ravi–all the eastern rivers for India's unrestricted use.

The term "Eastern Rivers" means The Sutlej, The Beas and The Ravi taken together.

The term 'Western Rivers" means The Indus, The Jhelum and The Chenab taken together.

The treaty gives India the right to generate hydroelectricity through projects generated on the Western rivers, subjected to specific design and operation criteria. At the same time, it permits Pakistan to object to any Indian design on projects that do not meet the criteria.

On January 25, 2023, India issued a notice to Pakistan to change the IWT treaty due to its lack of cooperation.

Neutral Expert: A look back In 2016, Pakistan initially objected to the designs of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects. It had sought a settlement through a ‘neutral expert’. In legal terms, a neutral expert refers to someone who has special expertise to pass on an impartial judgment.

Pakistan later withdrew the request and sought intervention from a Court of Arbitration. India, on the other hand, wanted a solution through neutral expert proceedings only.

In October 2022, the World Bank appointed Michael Lino as the Neutral Expert and Sean Murphy as the chair of the Court of Arbitration. Following the appointment, there were two meetings, along with India’s refusal to join the Court of Arbitration.

