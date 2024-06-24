Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Indus Water Treaty: First Pakistan delegation visits India post Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

Indus Water Treaty: First Pakistan delegation visits India post Article 370 abrogation. All you need to know

Sudeshna Ghoshal

Pakistani delegates will visit Jammu for the first time in 2019, five years after the abrogation of article 370. Officials will inspect the Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects, to which Pakistan raised objections in 2016.

Indus Water Treaty: Pak delegation in Jammu to inspect two power projects

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Jammu on Sunday as part of the Neutral Expert proceedings to inspect two hydroelectric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir under the Indus Water Treaty (IWT), newswire PTI reported.

The visit marks the first time a Pakistani delegation has come to India after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in 2019. The articles granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

IWT Treaty before and after the abrogation of Article 370

The PTI report said that the inspecting officers will look into the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects in the Chenab Valley.

A three-member Pakistani delegation inspected the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydroelectric power projects as part of the IWT for the last time in January 2019, before ties between India and Pakistan froze after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Also Read : Article 370 verdict highlights: Govt plans to introduce 33% women's quota in J-K assembly today

Indus Water Treaty: Why important today?

The treaty signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 allocates water from Sutlej, Beas and Ravi–all the eastern rivers for India’s unrestricted use.

The term "Eastern Rivers" means The Sutlej, The Beas and The Ravi taken together.

The term 'Western Rivers" means The Indus, The Jhelum and The Chenab taken together.

Also Read: India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Waters Treaty

The treaty gives India the right to generate hydroelectricity through projects generated on the Western rivers, subjected to specific design and operation criteria. At the same time, it permits Pakistan to object to any Indian design on projects that do not meet the criteria.

On January 25, 2023, India issued a notice to Pakistan to change the IWT treaty due to its lack of cooperation.

Also Read: PM Modi hails SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation: ‘Not just a legal decision…’

Neutral Expert: A look back

In 2016, Pakistan initially objected to the designs of the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power projects. It had sought a settlement through a ‘neutral expert’. In legal terms, a neutral expert refers to someone who has special expertise to pass on an impartial judgment.

Pakistan later withdrew the request and sought intervention from a Court of Arbitration. India, on the other hand, wanted a solution through neutral expert proceedings only.

Also Read: Indus water row: India, Pakistan meet in Vienna to resolve dispute over hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir

In October 2022, the World Bank appointed Michael Lino as the Neutral Expert and Sean Murphy as the chair of the Court of Arbitration. Following the appointment, there were two meetings, along with India’s refusal to join the Court of Arbitration.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.