Indus water treaty ’most unfair’, says CM Omar Abdullah; Key meeting held at Amit Shah’s residence

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the Indus Water Treaty which was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 is the "most unfair document" to the people of the Union Territory, reported ANI.

Addressing the media while expressing strong disapproval over the pact, Omar Abdullah said as quoted by ANI, “The government of India has taken some steps. As far as J-K is concerned, we have never been in favour of the Indus Water Treaty. We have always believed that the Indus Water Treaty has been the most unfair document to the people of J-K.”

Speaking on the assurance received from the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the safety of J-K residents in other states, Abdullah said that an advisory will be issued by the Home Ministry and the Union Minister also spoke with the Chief Ministers of many states.

"It is regrettable that this attack took place and we ensured that whatever issues that were kept in front of us in the meeting, we will work on them. During this meeting, I spoke with the Union Home Minister and he assured me that all steps will be taken to ensure the safety of the people of J-K who are staying in other states...An advisory will be issued by the Home Ministry and the Union Minister also spoke with the Chief Ministers of many states," he added.

Meeting held at Amit Shah's residence: Earlier in the day, a key meeting over the Indus Water Treaty took place at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in the national capital, where Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, MEA S Jaishankar and others were present.

After the meeting, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil said, as ANI quoted, "A roadmap was prepared in the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Three options were discussed in the meeting. The government is working on short-term, medium-term, and long-term measures so that not even a drop of water goes to Pakistan. Soon, desilting of rivers will be done to stop the water and divert it."

Ministry of Jal Shakti Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee, has informed the Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza, about suspension of the Indus Water Treaty by the Indian government through a letter. India has issued a notice for changes in the treaty. The letter states that the Indian government has given notice to the Pakistani government for amendments to the treaty. Advertisement

“India has formally notified Pakistan in writing about the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty,” ANI while quoting a source said

Earlier on 23 April, the decision was made at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar.

The decision comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on 22 April, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.