Indus Waters Treaty suspended: Pakistan to hold key meeting today, says report — ‘appropriately respond to Indian steps’

Pakistan’s National Security Committee will hold a key meeting on Thursday to assess India’s response in the wake of a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalagam. At least 26 people were killed after a few gunmen opened fire at tourists while they enjoyed their time at Kashmir's popular tourist spot on Tuesday (April 22).

In a stern response to the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan on Wednesday. India announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

India also "summoned Pakistan's top diplomat, Saad Ahmad Warraich, in Delhi last night, and handed over the formal Persona non grata note for its military diplomats," sources told news agency ANI on Thursday.

Pakistan to hold key meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair a National Security Committee's session on Thursday, Geo TV reported. The meeting is will be held to discuss the steps taken by India against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"A session of the National Security Committee will be held under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif," Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was quoted by Geotv as saying. He said decisions will be taken to give "an appropriate response to the Indian steps".

All party meeting in India Meanwhile, in India, the Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at an all-party meeting to be held on Thursday evening.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to brief the leaders, official sources told news agency PTI.

Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting. Sources said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar may also speak at the meeting.

India's action against Pakistan At a late evening media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced five retaliatory measures against Pakistan. They were: