IndusInd Bank faced backlash after a woman shared her experience with recovery agents invading her privacy. Social media users rallied for stronger protections for women, urging accountability and immediate government action against the bank's unethical practices.

A LinkedIn post by a woman has sparked widespread discussion about privacy and harassment concerns involving recovery agents reportedly linked to IndusInd Bank. The woman recounted a distressing encounter in which agents arrived at her residence in search of someone unrelated to her, disregarding her explanation that the individual did not live there. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In her post, she expressed dismay: “IndusInd Bank pathetic bank. Their recovery agents came to my house looking for someone else. Despite telling them who I am and that person doesn't live here, they still continued to harass me. I'm a woman and this is violation of my privacy. This kind of harassment is not acceptable. If they come once again I'll report them to the police. Is there no safety for women in this country?"

IndusInd Bank responded to the incident via their official LinkedIn account, apologizing for the inconvenience. The bank stated: “We regret the inconvenience caused to your banking experience. We request you to send the details [of the] concern at [email protected] and allow us some time to get back to you with an appropriate resolution." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Internet's reaction The post quickly gained traction online, with numerous social media users expressing solidarity with the woman and calling for better safeguards against such incidents. Many underscored the need for greater accountability and respect for customer privacy, especially for women.

One user commented, “Banks and financial sectors are the worst - they take our money, make money out of it and yet harass us in different ways, be it banks or insurance companies, they are all the same."