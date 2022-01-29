Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  IndusInd Bank Q3 result: 50% rise in profit at 1,241 cr

IndusInd Bank Q3 result: 50% rise in profit at 1,241 cr

The bank had posted a net profit of 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago.
1 min read . 04:10 PM IST PTI

Total income of the bank during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to 9,614.34 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at 1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

Total income of the bank during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to 9,614.34 crore as against 8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021 from 1.74 per cent by December 2020.

Net NPAs stood at 0.71 per cent as against 0.22 per cent by December 2020. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

