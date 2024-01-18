Hello User
IndusInd Bank's PAT up 17%

IndusInd Bank’s PAT up 17%

Gopika Gopakumar

  • The bank’s core income or net interest income grew 18% y-o-y to 5,296 crore at the end of the December quarter

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) was 6,377 crore at the end of the December quarter.

Mumbai: IndusInd Bank reported a 17.1% year on year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to 2,301 crore at the end of the December quarter for FY2024 owing to higher interest income and lower provisions, despite fresh slippages in the quarter. The bank reported a net profit of 1,963.64 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank’s core income or net interest income grew 18% y-o-y to 5,296 crore at the end of December quarter. Net interest margin for third quarter was flat at 4.29%. Loan book grew 20% y-o-y to 3.27 trillion and deposits grew 13% y-o-y to 3.68 trillion.

“We are looking at credit growth outlook of 18-22% for FY24 and FY25. We are seeing strong growth in vehicle finance, merchant acquiring bus-iness, MFI loans, consumer loans like credit card, personal loans, loan against property and small and med-ium business," said Sumanth Kathpalia, MD & CEO of the Bank.

The bank’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) was 6,377 crore at the end of December quarter compared to 5,710.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago and 6,164.2 crore in the previous quarter. As a percentage of total assets, gross NPA stood at 1.92% compared to 2.06% in the same quarter last year and 1.93% in the previous quarter.

Provisions fell 9% y-o-y to 969 crore at 31 December 2023 as compared to 1,065 crore for the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

“We had fresh addition of bad loans worth 1,765 cr in the quarter, 1,453 crore from consumer loans and 312 crore from corporate loans business. Flow has come from vehicle finance, consumer loan and MFI business," he said.

//Web//

“We are looking at a credit cost of 100-110 bps in the near future and RoA of 2%," he added.

Following the earnings, shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.82% down at 1,613.15 apiece on BSE on Thursday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
