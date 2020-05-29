Shares of Indusind BANK were down -2.68% at 09:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Indusind BANK shares traded -2.68% lower at ₹376.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹26,109.06 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.81% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.58%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -2.0%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 1.14%, UNIONBANK fell 0.85%, and KOTAKBANK fell 1.22%.

At day's low, Indusind BANK shares fell as much as -3.4% to ₹373.65, after opening at ₹385.00. Indusind BANK shares had closed at ₹386.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹373.65 to ₹385.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind BANK shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹1672.9 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind BANK shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹492.00 while in the last week, between ₹342.20 to ₹405.40. 2.45 Lakh shares of Indusind BANK were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind BANK had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

