Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home > News > India > Indusind Bank share price down 2.68% at 09:42 am today
Indusind Bank share price down 2.68% at 09:42 am today

1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Mint Analytics ( with inputs from POPPER )

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -2.0%

Shares of Indusind BANK were down -2.68% at 09:42 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Indusind BANK shares traded -2.68% lower at 376.45, giving it a market capitalization of 26,109.06 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.81% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.58%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was down -2.0%. Among related stocks, SBIN fell 1.14%, UNIONBANK fell 0.85%, and KOTAKBANK fell 1.22%.

At day's low, Indusind BANK shares fell as much as -3.4% to 373.65, after opening at 385.00. Indusind BANK shares had closed at 386.80 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 373.65 to 385.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind BANK shares had hit a 52-week high of 1672.9 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of 235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind BANK shares have traded in a range of 330.00 to 492.00 while in the last week, between 342.20 to 405.40. 2.45 Lakh shares of Indusind BANK were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind BANK had posted standalone revenues of 7386.57 crore and profits of 301.84 crore.

