IIP data: Industrial activity jumps 7.1% in April vs 1.9% in March

Industrial activity in April jumped 7.1% year on year, according to the index of industrial production (IIP) data released by the government. In comparison, industrial growth had expanded 1.9% in March. For the month of April 2022, the quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 135.1 vs 126.1 in the same month of the previous year.

