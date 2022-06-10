IIP data: Industrial activity jumps 7.1% in April vs 1.9% in March

IIP data: Industrial activity jumps 7.1% in April vs 1.9% in March2 min read . 06:24 PM IST
- After recording a contraction in several months during the pandemic period, IIP has remained in the positive territory since March 2021
Industrial activity in April jumped 7.1% year on year, according to the index of industrial production (IIP) data released by the government. In comparison, industrial growth had expanded 1.9% in March. For the month of April 2022, the quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 135.1 vs 126.1 in the same month of the previous year.
As per the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, growth in the mining sector was 7.8% in April 2022. The manufacturing sector expanded by 6.3%. Power sector showed a growth of 11.8% year on year in April 2022.
Capital goods output, which is a barometer of investment, showed a growth of 11% in April 2022 .
The primary goods segment, which accounts for nearly 34% of the index, expanded by 10% in April 2022.
Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings today upgraded the outlook on India's sovereign rating to 'stable' from 'negative' after two years, citing diminishing downside risks to medium-term growth on rapid economic recovery. Fitch Ratings kept the rating unchanged at 'BBB-'. The agency in June 2020 revised the outlook for India to 'negative' from 'stable' on grounds that the coronavirus pandemic had significantly weakened the country's growth outlook.
The agency, however, cut the economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent for the current fiscal (April 2022 to March 2023) from the 8.5 per cent prediction it made in March due to the inflationary impact of the global commodity price shock.
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday retained its GDP growth forecast at 7.2 for the current fiscal but cautioned against negative spillovers of geopolitical tensions and a slowdown in the global economy.
India's economy grew by 4.1% in the January-March quarter of 2021-22.
Announcing the third monetary policy of 2022-23, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das earlier this week said the available information for April and May 2022 indicates that the recovery in domestic economic activity remains firm, with growth impulses getting increasingly broad-based.
Manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indices (PMIs) for May point towards further expansion of activity.
This is also corroborated by the movements in railway freight and port traffic, domestic air traffic, GST collections, steel consumption, cement production and bank credit. While urban demand is recovering, rural demand is gradually improving, Das said.
"The forecast of normal south-west monsoon should boost kharif sowing and agricultural output. This will support rural consumption. The rebound in contact-intensive services is expected to sustain urban consumption," he said.
