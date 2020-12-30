The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved industrial corridor nodes at Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru under CBIC. Multi-Modal Logistics Hub and Multi Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Greater Noida have also been approved, announced Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a press briefing.

The proposals have total estimated cost of ₹7,725 crore and an estimated employment generation of more than 2.8 lakh people.

"The proposals will position India as a strong player in global value chains with developed land parcels in cities for immediate allotment for attracting investments," said government.

"These projects have been planned on the backbone of multi modal connectivity infrastructure. Krishnapatnam Industrial Area in Andhra Pradesh and Tumakuru Industrial Area in Karnataka under Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) have been approved to kick start the development in Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project. These greenfield industrial cities will be self-sustained with world-class infrastructure, road and rail connectivity for freight movement to and from ports and logistic hubs along with reliable power and quality social infrastructure," said Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in an official statement.

The Union Cabinet also approves export of Akash Missile System.

"The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Under the #AtmaNirbharBharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles.



The Cabinet chaired by PM @narendramodi ji today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster Approvals has been created. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 30, 2020

"Akash is country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive. The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries," said Rajnath in a series of tweets.

MoU between India and Bhutan on co-operation in the peaceful uses of outer space has also been approved, said Javadekar. He said Cabinet also approved opening of Indian Missions in Estonia, Paraguay and Dominican Republic.

"The decision to open these 3 new Indian Missions is a forward-looking step in pursuit of our national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’. Enhancement of India’s diplomatic presence will, inter-alia, provide market access for Indian companies and bolster Indian exports of goods and services. This would have a direct impact in augmenting domestic production and employment in line with our goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’," said CCEA.

The Cabinet also approved modified scheme for grain-based ethanol distilleries.

"Union Cabinet approves modified scheme to enhance ethanol distillation capacity in the country for producing 1st Generation (1G) ethanol from feedstocks such as cereals (rice, wheat, barley, corn & sorghum), sugarcane, sugar beet etc," said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Government has fixed target of 10% blending of fuel grade ethanol with petrol by 2022 and 20% blending by 2030. With a view to support sugar sector and in the interest of sugarcane farmers, the Government has also allowed production of ethanol from B-Heavy Molasses, sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and sugar; and has been fixing the remunerative ex-mill price of ethanol derived from C-heavy molasses, B-heavy molasses and ethanol derived from sugarcane juice/ sugar/ sugar syrup for ethanol season. For ethanol supply year 2020-21 Government has now increased the ex-mill price of ethanol derived from various feed stocks," said CCEA.

Cabinet also approves deepening and optimization of inner harbour facilities including development of western dock on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis under PPP mode to handle cape size vessels at Paradip Port. The estimated cost of the project is ₹3,004.63 crore, said Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.





