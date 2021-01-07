Industrial development scheme worth 24,800 cr launched in J-K

New Delhi: The National Democratic Alliance government has approved an incentive package worth 284 billion rupees ($3.8 billion) to boost industry and create jobs in the newly created union territory of Jammu and Kashmir .

The scheme – approved by the cabinet committee on economic affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday – aims to attract new investments into the region which has been ravaged by terrorist violence for decades resulting in slow industrial growth and lack of employment for people.

The package --- announced days after the conclusion of local body elections -- also aims to support the traditional industries in the region, a statement revealing the details of the package, said on Thursday. The moves together, aim to blunt criticism from Pakistan of human rights violations and suppression of rights of the people of the region by the Indian government.

Tourism is currently one of the mainstays of the economy with a substantial portion of the population also involved in agriculture. One of the aims of the industrial package is to ensure that the youth of the region get jobs and are not drawn towards terrorism and the narrative offered by Pakistan, a person familiar with the development said.

“Since 2019, the administration in Kashmir has been trying to speed up infrastructure development besides changing the image of the administration as one that responds to the needs of the people," the person cited above said.

Thursday’s government statement said the scheme targets “a larger role for Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian economy."

“The main purpose of the scheme is to generate employment which directly leads to the socio economic development of the area. …The present scheme is being implemented with the vision that industry and service led development of Jammu and Kashmir needs to be given a fresh thrust with emphasis on job creation, skill development and sustainable development by attracting new investment and nurturing the existing ones," it said.

“For the first time, any industrial incentive scheme is taking the industrial development to the block level," the statement said with government officials estimating that once implemented, the package will bring employment to 4.5 people of the region.

One of the sweeteners announced to bring business into the region is an incentive of 30% of the investments made in plant and machinery or other durable assets like buildings set up by service providers in certain zones will be offered subject to a ceiling of ₹five crore.

In the case of certain other zones, the incentive offered could go upto 50% of the capital investment made, subject to a ceiling of ₹7.5 crore.

Similarly capital interest subvention is at the annual rate of 6 % for maximum seven years on loan amount up to ₹500 crore for investment in plant and machinery (in manufacturing) or construction of building and all other durable physical assets in service sector.

Businesses are also being offered a GST linked incentive. Three times the value of actual investment in plant and machinery or other durable physical assets will be offered in instalments for 10 years. The idea is to compensate for the disadvantages the Himalayan border region faces.

Existing industries in Jammu and Kashmir have been provided working capital support at the rate of 5% for 5 years.

Modalities of the schemes, worth ₹28,400 crores and in place till 2037, are yet to be announced.

Jammu and Kashmir was made into a union territory – a region administered directly by New Delhi – in 2019. This followed the parliament revoking the special status granted to Kashmir as per a special but temporary provision of the Indian constitution in August 2019. The move was aimed at bringing development to the region, roiled by Pakistan supported terrorism, the government had said. Laws and facilities applicable to the rest of India – including those providing for women’s uplift besides medical care for the poor --are now applicable to the people of the region.

